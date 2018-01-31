Helicopter Crashed into a House in the US, There are Killed and Wounded (Video)

Youtube

Three people died after a helicopter crashed into a house near a South California airport. Two people were injured. So far, there are no known reasons for the incident in Newport Beach.

It is not clear whether there were people in the house where the machine crashed, BNT reported.

 

Tags: helicopter, crash, house, US, casualties
