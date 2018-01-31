Authorities in Poland have Banned Stores from Working on Sundays

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law banning shops to work on Sunday, Dnevnik reported.

Its main goal is for the Poles to show solidarity with their compatriots in the trade sector and to give them the opportunity to spend their holidays with their families. The sector employs 1.2 million people. There are exceptions for Internet shops, pharmacies, gas station shops (up to 150 sq. M.) and small working windows for bakeries are allowed within the law.

Owners will be able to work at small family shops, but not those with employees. Supermarkets will be closed. In addition, there is a limitation to working hours in the days before Christmas and on the Sabbath before Easter - then the trade will last for up to 14 hours.

The law will enter into force gradually. This year, the ban will enter into force on 1 March and will be for two Sundays a month. In 2019, three Sundays, and in 2020 all Sundays will be non-working days.