Every Year, Every Family Throws Away Food Worth 500 Leva

On average every household has 90 kg of disposed food worth 500 leva per year. This was announced by the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Bank, Tsanka Milanova.

The biggest percentage of the disposed food is by households (44%), followed by restaurants (33%), food stores (11%), institutions, production, etc., according to the calculations of the Bulgarian Food Bank.

The most significant part of the food that is thrown away s fruit and vegetables, almost as many are seafood products.

Although it is said to be the misfortune of throwing bread, a large percentage of the contents of the trash bins are full with bread. Often going to the garbage are dairy and meat products, reports bTV.

Each year 700,000 tons of food are disposed of in Bulgaria. Worldwide, wastage reaches 1 billion tonnes - against the backdrop of many starving people who would benefit from donated food.

Shopping errors lead to food being discarded. For example - we do not make a list, we put products in a chaotic way, we buy promotional products with a shorter shelf life, we store large quantities, we shop hungry and do not keep track of the refrigerator. Occasionally "packed" products are stored on the racks, and at one point their shelf life ends.

Tsanka Milanova also admitted that despite the efforts of the Bulgarian Food Bank, only about half a percentage of the 670,000 tons of scrapped food is being saved.