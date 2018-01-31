Decrease in the Number of Stray Dogs Since 2013

Bulgaria: Decrease in the Number of Stray Dogs Since 2013

The government adopted a report on the implementation of the municipal programs for the control of the population of stray dogs on the territory of Bulgaria in 2016, BGNES reported.

The total number of free-ranging dogs obtained by collecting data from all municipalities is 25,861. In 2013, they were 35,383. In 2016 there was a slight increase in their number - by 0,97% or 733 more, of that in 2015.

In 2016 there is an increase in the number of registered shelters in the country - 44, compared with 2015 when they are with three less. There is a steady upward trend in the number of dogs registered and introduced in the integrated VETiS information system in 2016 - 33 882. In 2015, their number was 29 215.

