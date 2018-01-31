Government Allocates additional BGN 49,007,600 to Support the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

The government has approved additional costs and transfers of BGN 49,007,600 to support the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018.

The funds are provided in the central budget,BGNES reported. Of the approved expenditures, BGN 48 728.6 thousand are allocated to the budgets of the first-level spending units for the Bulgarian Presidency and BGN 279 000 to the municipal budgets for their approved projects for initiatives related to the regional dimension of the Presidency.

The bulk of the activities are related to the provision of the events of the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency, which will take place in the country, as well as for organizing events abroad, for the cultural program, providing media coverage, publications and event advertising, for payments on contracts already concluded in 2017 with contractors to ensure the individual directions of preparation - hotel accommodation, food, transport, translation, volunteer activity, functioning of the accreditation system, etc.