Government Allocates additional BGN 49,007,600 to Support the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Government Allocates additional BGN 49,007,600 to Support the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Eu2018bg.bg

The government has approved additional costs and transfers of BGN 49,007,600 to support the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018.

The funds are provided in the central budget,BGNES reported. Of the approved expenditures, BGN 48 728.6 thousand are allocated to the budgets of the first-level spending units for the Bulgarian Presidency and BGN 279 000 to the municipal budgets for their approved projects for initiatives related to the regional dimension of the Presidency.

The bulk of the activities are related to the provision of the events of the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency, which will take place in the country, as well as for organizing events abroad, for the cultural program, providing media coverage, publications and event advertising, for payments on contracts already concluded in 2017 with contractors to ensure the individual directions of preparation - hotel accommodation, food, transport, translation, volunteer activity, functioning of the accreditation system, etc.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU, additional funds, government, support
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria