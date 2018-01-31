Erdoğan, Putin Hold Phone Call Over Sochi Summit, Syrian Crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Summit in Sochi and developments regarding Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Daily Sabah reported.

Leaders said they are satisfied with results of Syria peace congress, noting that the outcome of Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi is "important achievement" despite problems.

The phone call came just a day after the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which took place in Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress, backed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, aims to bring all the warring parties in the Syrian conflict, excluding terror groups, to the table to facilitate the U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.