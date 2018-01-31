Scarcity of Teachers: After 7 Years, There will be a Need for 39,000 People

65% of teachers in Bulgaria were victims of violence. This was announced by the Chief of the Syndication of Bulgarian Teachers Yanka Takeva at the opening of a discussion on young pedagogues, which took place at the 119th Sofia School "Mihail Arnaudov" in Sofia.

The urgent need for 39,000 teachers is expected in seven years, she added. Takeva also explained that currently 20,000 students attend pedagogy, but even if they all enter the classrooms, they can not cover the staff deficit.

3500 young teachers have entered the classroom during the current school year, the unionist Olya Angelkova said. She explained that reforms are needed so that young people are attracted to the teaching profession. In the first place, Angelkova stated the necessity of decent remuneration, after which the good working conditions, the modernization of the schools, etc.

Yanka Takeva also reported that 98% of the teachers in Bulgaria have a master's degree and 12% have a second higher education diploma.

The boss of the SBU also addressed the issue of non-governmental organizations. She said it was high time to introduce a school order because they came in at any time of the day and wanted the teachers to tasks for them, writes Monitor.

Last year, directors in the capital were instructed to say that school visits, outside government officials, should take place after support from the Minister of Education and / or the Chief of the Regional Education Directorate in Sofia.