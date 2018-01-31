The Taliban Control 70% of Afghanistan's Territory

The Taliban control 70% of Afghanistan, according to a study released by the BBC.

According to the TV network, the Taliban fully control 14 regions in the country and demonstrated regular activity, committing terrorist acts in other 263 regions. Most of the attacks are taking place in the eastern province of Nangahar. Another 122 areas are under the control of the government, but are also subject to attacks by the Taliban.

It is clear that the level of tensions in the region has increased since 2014 when the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, known as ISAF, ceased operations in the country.

