Cheeky Thief Stole Cheese and Butter for 80 Leva from a Store in Sofia

Cameras shot another impudent theft in a grocery store in Sofia. On Monday afternoon in a shop in "Hipodruma" district, a young man puts in his jacket expensive cheeses and butters at a total value of BGN 80, then goes out and runs away from the street.

"We have a security system in the store that is triggered, but he disappears very quickly and we can not do anything", said the owner of the shop Krasimir Malinov to BTV.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the neighborhood police department, today I'm going to file a written complaint. We've posted the offender's video on social networks in case someone recognizes him, "added the owner.

According to his wife Alessia Malinova, such thefts occur in their shop about 2 times a month and the thieves feel impunity.

"We file a complaint with the police, then they send us a letter declining to file a lawsuit because the amount is below the country's minimum wage. Everything ends there, "she explained.

"I felt both angry and powerless, not knowing what to do next," she added.

"Some time ago, there were cases of being caught, they were testifying in the police, I was also writing testimony, the police triggered the procedure, but the prosecution returned the refusal of pre-trial proceedings. Usually, it is hard to prove who the perpetrator is because the cameras are not recognized evidence.

The man can say he has forgotten to pay or he was hungry, "Krasimir Malinov said. "There are 400-500 customers a day in this store. If every one of them takes something for 1-2 levs, I go bankrupt. I can not work like this. In my opinion, there is no minimum and maximum amount, there is a crime that has to be punished in some way so that everyone else knows that it can not be done, "he says.