A Major Breakdown Left Borovets Resort Without Water

A major breakdown left Borovets resort without water.

A major breakdown left  Borovets resort without water.

From the Water Supply and Sewerage Sofia District explained bTV that emergency teams worked all night to solve the problem, at 6 o'clock in the morning, leakage was corrected, but the plumbing broke into a new location.

''And we are currently working to eliminate the accident'', they said.

The expectation is that this will happen early in the afternoon.

