A Major Breakdown Left Borovets Resort Without Water
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A major breakdown left Borovets resort without water.
From the Water Supply and Sewerage Sofia District explained bTV that emergency teams worked all night to solve the problem, at 6 o'clock in the morning, leakage was corrected, but the plumbing broke into a new location.
''And we are currently working to eliminate the accident'', they said.
The expectation is that this will happen early in the afternoon.
- » Decrease in the Number of Stray Dogs Since 2013
- » The National Assembly will Discuss the Rules for Electing Members of the Anti-corruption Commission
- » Government to Discuss Today a Decision to Reduce Roaming Between Bulgaria and Serbia
- » Prison Officers are Again Protesting
- » The Government has an Updated Website
- » 433 Officers will Work in the Newly Established ZooPolice
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)