Facebook Prohibits the Advertising of Cryptocurrency

Facebook will ban the advertising of cryptocurrency and binary options, the social network press service said on its website.

"We are introducing a new policy that prohibits the advertising of financial products and services related to misleading or fraudulent technologies such as binary options and cryptocurrency options," says the statement quoted by BGNES. Facebook has called on users to report posts that violate the new rules.

