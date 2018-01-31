Facebook Prohibits the Advertising of Cryptocurrency
World | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Facebook will ban the advertising of cryptocurrency and binary options, the social network press service said on its website.
"We are introducing a new policy that prohibits the advertising of financial products and services related to misleading or fraudulent technologies such as binary options and cryptocurrency options," says the statement quoted by BGNES. Facebook has called on users to report posts that violate the new rules.
- » Unemployment in the Eurozone is the Lowest Since 9 Years
- » Authorities in Poland have Banned Stores from Working on Sundays
- » TIME Magazine Ranks Kosovo PM Haradinaj Among ‘5 Most Wanted Geopolitical Fugitives of 2018’
- » The Taliban Control 70% of Afghanistan's Territory
- » A Turkish Military Convoy has been Attacked in Syria, There are Casualties
- » UK PM May Says She Wants Free Trade Deal with China
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)