Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties, according to Reuters.
The quake, which was also felt in neighboring Pakistan, struck 270 km (167 miles) northeast of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
