German Police Make Arrests in Nationwide Raids on Human Traffickers

Politics » DEFENSE | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Police Make Arrests in Nationwide Raids on Human Traffickers pixabay.com

German police said on Wednesday they had raided properties and made arrests across the country in an operation to crack down on human traffickers.

Police tweeted that they had carried out the raids and arrests in Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, reported Reuters. 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: human traffickers, human traffick, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria