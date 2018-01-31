German Police Make Arrests in Nationwide Raids on Human Traffickers
pixabay.com
German police said on Wednesday they had raided properties and made arrests across the country in an operation to crack down on human traffickers.
Police tweeted that they had carried out the raids and arrests in Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, reported Reuters.
