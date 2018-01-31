The National Assembly will Discuss the Rules for Electing Members of the Anti-corruption Commission

The Parliamentary Commission for Combating Corruption will discuss the rules for electing members of the new anti-corruption commission, according to the agenda of the National Assembly.

The new law, which provides for the creation of a new body to bring together the Anti-Corruption Committee and the Taking of Illegal Property, was adopted at the end of last year. President Rumen Radev vetoed it, but this was overcome in mid-January.

The law provides for the chairman of the new committee to be elected by the parliament. He will offer members of the new body, who will be elected again by the National Assembly. The mandate is six years.

Today in plenary hall are expected to be adopted at first reading amendments to the law on public procurement. They concern medicines that are missing on the Bulgarian market and have no alternative. Changes to these medicines will no longer be public procurement, but will be bought from hospitals without a public contract. The proposal is from GERB members Daniela Daritkova and Danail Kirilov.