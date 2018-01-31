Because of the Sanctions, Russia Lost 60 Billion Euros and the EU 40 Billion

Losses from the EU-Russia mutual economic sanctions introduced in 2014 exceed $ 100 billion, said Wolfgang Behele, head of the German Economic Commission for Eastern Europe, quoted by Komsomol Pravda newspaper.

"About 60% of the losses are for Russia, and about 40% are at the expense of the EU economy," Bechele said. He voiced hope that politicians will think about the desecration of tensions arising from the conflict in Ukraine and the accession of the Crimea to Russia.