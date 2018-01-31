Government to Discuss Today a Decision to Reduce Roaming Between Bulgaria and Serbia

The government will discuss at today's regular meeting a decision to reduce roaming between Bulgaria and Serbia, BGNES reported.

This will be done by adopting a draft decision approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia on the reduction of international roaming tariffs for electronic communications services signed on 9 December 2017 in Belgrade.

Ministers will discuss a draft approval of an updated National Sustainable Development Strategy for Tourism 2014-2030 and an Action Plan for it for the period 2017-2020.