Government to Discuss Today a Decision to Reduce Roaming Between Bulgaria and Serbia

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Government to Discuss Today a Decision to Reduce Roaming Between Bulgaria and Serbia pixabay.com

The government will discuss at today's regular meeting a decision to reduce roaming between Bulgaria and Serbia, BGNES reported.

This will be done by adopting a draft decision approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia on the reduction of international roaming tariffs for electronic communications services signed on 9 December 2017 in Belgrade.

Ministers will discuss a draft approval of an updated National Sustainable Development Strategy for Tourism 2014-2030 and an Action Plan for it for the period 2017-2020.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Serbia, roaming, reduce
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria