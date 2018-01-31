Lev Officially Becomes an European Currency in Serbia

Bulgaria: Lev Officially Becomes an European Currency in Serbia government.bg

From 1 February the Bulgarian lev will be able to change in the Serbian change bureaus.

By decision of the National Bank of Serbia the Bulgarian lev was included in the currencies that can be traded on the foreign exchange market in the country.

It is planned to promote economic cooperation and to stimulate joint projects between Bulgaria and Serbia.

It is also important the fact that the number of tourists crossing both sides of the border is increasing, and that Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and the President of the Council of the EU in the first half of this year.

