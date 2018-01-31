Prison Officers are Again Protesting
Prison officers are again protesting.
Montana, Kardjali, Smolyan, Pernik and Pazardzhik are the next cities which are going to support the protest of the Prison Syndicates.
There will be also protests at the Courts of Justice in 10 other cities in the country.
Two days ago, prison staff went out on the streets demanding pay increases and more job positions.
The national protest came as the Ministry of Justice failed to meet all the demands of the guards. The key is a 20% increase in wages. So far, they have only received a 5% increase.
