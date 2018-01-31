Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of up to 14°C
Today it will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds sometimes. The wind will ease and even stop in many areas.
The temperatures will decrease a little during the day, the maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
