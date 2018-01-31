Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of up to 14°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 31, 2018, Wednesday // 09:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of up to 14°C pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds sometimes. The wind will ease and even stop in many areas.

The temperatures will decrease a little during the day, the maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria