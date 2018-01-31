Flu Epidemic Declared in 11 Municipalities in Varna Region
The health authorities have recommended the suspension of school classes from today until February 6, the Ministry of Health said.
As of today, a flu epidemic has been declared for the municipalities of Aksakovo, Beloslav, Provadia, Valchi Dol, Vetrino, Dolni Chiflik, Byala, Suvorovo, Avren, Dalgopol and Devnya, in the Varna region.
In the region of Kyustendil, the school classes are suspended from today until February 2.
