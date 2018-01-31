Flu Epidemic Declared in 11 Municipalities in Varna Region

As of today, a flu epidemic has been declared for the municipalities of Aksakovo, Beloslav, Provadia, Valchi Dol, Vetrino, Dolni Chiflik, Byala, Suvorovo, Avren, Dalgopol and Devnya, in the Varna region.

The health authorities have recommended the suspension of school classes from today until February 6, the Ministry of Health said.

In the region of Kyustendil, the school classes are suspended from today until February 2.

