Ukrainian was Beaten and Stabbed with a Knife in Burgas
Ukrainian was beaten and stabbed with a knife in Burgas. The incident occurred in the area of the open municipal parking lot on General Gurko Blvd, police said in the seaside city.
Ukrainian citizen Artem Karavatiy was attacked by two men around 19:50 last night when he got off his jeep.
A site inspection was carried out, video recordings were taken from cameras located in the area, witnesses of the incident were interviewed.
The Ukrainian is a long-term resident in Burgas. Injury with the knife is in the neck area. He has been given medical assistance at the UMHAT - Burgas, there is no danger to the life of the injured, added the police.
According to unconfirmed information, the Ukrainian is Deputy Executive Director of the Metallurgical Plant in Debelt.
