Bulgaria: Ukrainian was Beaten and Stabbed with a Knife in Burgas

Ukrainian was beaten and stabbed with a knife in Burgas. The incident occurred in the area of ​​the open municipal parking lot on General Gurko Blvd, police said in the seaside city.

Ukrainian citizen Artem Karavatiy was attacked by two men around 19:50 last night when he got off his jeep.

A site inspection was carried out, video recordings were taken from cameras located in the area, witnesses of the incident were interviewed.

The Ukrainian is a long-term resident in Burgas. Injury with the knife is in the neck area. He has been given medical assistance at the UMHAT - Burgas, there is no danger to the life of the injured, added the police.

According to unconfirmed information, the Ukrainian is Deputy Executive Director of the Metallurgical Plant in Debelt.

