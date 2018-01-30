The Government has an Updated Website

The government's electronic website has been completely renewed since today.

A special department has access to public information, which means that you can also ask your government to get information from your mobile phone.

The page has a new look in English. The version does not match the Bulgarian version, because data useful for foreign investors can be added. For example - where and how to invest in Bulgaria.

There are quick links to information on government meetings and decisions, as well as on documents, acts, minutes, shorthand records since 1999