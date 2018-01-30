The Government has an Updated Website

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 30, 2018, Tuesday // 17:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Government has an Updated Website

The government's electronic website has been completely renewed since today. 

A special department has access to public information, which means that you can also ask your government to get information from your mobile phone.

The page has a new look in English. The version does not match the Bulgarian version, because data useful for foreign investors can be added. For example - where and how to invest in Bulgaria.

There are quick links to information on government meetings and decisions, as well as on documents, acts, minutes, shorthand records since 1999

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: government, New, website
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria