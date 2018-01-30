A Robot will Read the News on a Japanese TV Network (Video)

The Robot Erika will begin to read news on Japanese television in April, the Daily Mail reported.

The creator of Erica Hiroshi Ishiguro, from the Osaka University, says she is attentive and hearty and can soon acquire "independent consciousness." According to him, Erica is so realistic that she could have a soul.

The humanoid already has the most advanced synthesis system of artificial speech in the world. Erica can monitor people in the room thanks to 14 infrared light sensors and face detection technology. She can find out where the sound comes from and who asks her questions.

Erika, however, will not write her own news. That's what people will do.

In 2014, Dr. Ishiguro presented the realistic news robots, Codomoroid and Ottonaroid, in a Tokyo museum.

In 2015, Microsoft set up a robot, television broadcaster Siaois, who reported the weather forecast in the morning news on Chinese television.