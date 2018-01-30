107 are the Victims of Human Trafficking in Bulgaria in 2017

At the National Commission for Combating Trafficking of People in 2017, 107 signals were received about suffered people, Plovdiv's journalist Kamelia Dimitrova told the commission.

According to her, the victims are in the sphere of sexual and labor exploitation, there are signals of trafficking for the purpose of begging.

350 were the victims identified in pre-trial proceedings for trafficking in human beings in recent years. The most severe cases of human trafficking remain as a form of exploitation combined with forms of severe physical violence.

Kamelia Dimitrova explained that the NCCTP already has five resident type of services, two newly opened last year in Sofia, Varna and Burgas, three more such services in which NGO specialists and partners support the rehabilitation of the victims, their mental, health and social condition .

There is a tendency for women to be more vulnerable to trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. There are also cases of men suffering from this form of trafficking.

In December, the NCCTP voted a National Anti-Trafficking Program, which outlines the measures taken by the state and NGOs to prevent, build up the capacity of the institutions to protect the victims and improve their coordination and stimulate the commitment of each institution to counteract this type of crime.

A National Workshop for Counteracting Trafficking of Human Beings and Victims' Protection is being held in Plovdiv from today until February 1, BTA announced.