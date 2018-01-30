The Bavarian Interior Minister does not Want Bulgaria in Schengen

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann announced against the adoption of Bulgaria in the Schengen zone, BNR announced. According to him, this is also the position of his Christian Social Union, the Bavarian partner of the ruling German Christian Democratic Union of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"In the long run, the membership of Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen is not only desirable but also mandatory, but we want all EU member states to integrate into its structures, but Bulgaria is currently out of the question, says Herrmann in an interview with the newspaper "Die Welt", quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to the Bavarian Interior Minister, Schengen enlargement can not be at the expense of the security of German citizens. Hermann also stressed that "it is still dangerous to accept Bulgaria because of the high level of corruption and its big problems with organized crime."

The Bavarian Interior Minister believes that these issues call into question border security. "We can not explain to our citizens that we are returning the border with Austria in order to fight the refugee crisis and at the same time remove the borders with Bulgaria and Romania, and that Bulgaria is also an external border of the EU," Joachim Herrmann .