433 Officers will Work in the Newly Established ZooPolice

433 zoopolicemen will respond to reports of animal incidents and abuse across the country, Chief Commissioner Hristo Terziiski told in a briefing of National Police. Minister of Interior Valentin Radev pointed out that Bulgaria would become the second country in Europe with such a unit.

The necessity of this has been repeatedly invoked over the years by experts and civic organizations because of the enormous number of reports of animal cruelty - violence, illegal fighting, breeding ground with unacceptable conditions, etc.

Now, the zoopolice will come investigating with police officers and operatives who will be specially trained probably in the Netherlands. "Measures have also been taken to ensure that crimes against animals are not undermined. The procedure has also begun to designate 28 vehicles - to date 25 are ready ", specified Terziiski.

He added that to date there have been 298 reports of cruelty to vertebrate animals, with more than 20% of these crimes solved and work continues. At present, a serious problem in dealing with such crimes is the lack of evidence and established procedures to identify the perpetrator.

Therefore the sued people for violence over animals are very little percentage.