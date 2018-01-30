A Woman was Sued for Selling her Baby in Order to Buy a Plane Ticket

A 28-year-old woman born in Uzbekistan and living in St. Petersburg was sentenced to four years in prison for the sale of her child, AFP reported.

The woman traded her newborn son in October 2016 for $ 11,500 and immediately spent the money to buy a ticket to Central Asia, the court spokesman in St. Petersburg said.

The baby was bought by a couple who was sentenced to three years in prison.

