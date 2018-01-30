Al Qaeda in Mali Spread a Video with a Colombian Hostage

Crime | January 30, 2018, Tuesday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Al Qaeda in Mali Spread a Video with a Colombian Hostage Source: Twitter

An agency that monitors jihadi websites has reported that Al Qaeda's branch in Mali has posted a video with a Colombian missionary who has been held hostage for nearly a year, the Associated Press reported.
 
In the video, Gloria Cecilia Narvazez turns to Pope Francis.

The nun was captured near the border with Burkina Faso and was held hostage from 7 February. A video with her and five other hostages was circulated in July before a visit of the French president in Mali, AP reminds.

In the record, released on Monday, Narvaze spoke to her family and the head of her mission.
 
A spokesman for Nusrat al Islam Muslimeen advises the family to donate money to secure her release, suggesting that the other released hostages have donated funds through independent charities.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Al Qaeda, Mali, hostage
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria