The Tallest Man and the Shortest Woman in the World at the Pyramids of Giza (Video)

The tallest man in the world - Sultan Kosen, and the shortest woman - Jyoti Amge, took pictures in front of the Giza pyramids, UPI reported.

They are in Egypt at the invitation of the tourist authorities. They will also visit other landmarks such as the Cairo Tower.

Sultan Kosen is a farmer. He is 36 years old and is 2.46 meters tall.

Jyoti Amge is an actress. She has starred in several Bollywood movies and in The Sinister Family History series. She is 25 years old, but only 62.7 cm high.

