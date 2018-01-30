The Tallest Man and the Shortest Woman in the World at the Pyramids of Giza (Video)
Society | January 30, 2018, Tuesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The tallest man in the world - Sultan Kosen, and the shortest woman - Jyoti Amge, took pictures in front of the Giza pyramids, UPI reported.
They are in Egypt at the invitation of the tourist authorities. They will also visit other landmarks such as the Cairo Tower.
Sultan Kosen is a farmer. He is 36 years old and is 2.46 meters tall.
Jyoti Amge is an actress. She has starred in several Bollywood movies and in The Sinister Family History series. She is 25 years old, but only 62.7 cm high.
- » The EC Urges Immediate Measures to Ensure Air Purity
- » After a Mistake the First Same-sex Marriage was Registered in Russia
- » A Dog Killed a Child in a Village near Pazardzhik
- » Until Friday a Real Spring, The Winter Returns over the Weekend, Next Week will be Snowy
- » Gold Bars and Coins from a Sunken Ship go for Sale
- » The Floods in Europe will Increase
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)