Until Friday a Real Spring, The Winter Returns over the Weekend, Next Week will be Snowy

Spring weather will make us happy until Friday, and snow comes on Saturday, according to the mid-term weather forecast.



Today the temperatures will rise to 15-16 degrees, in places will reach to 17-18 degrees. The weather will be sunny, clear and very pleasant.

By Friday, weather will remain at relatively high daily temperatures, with tumultuous clouds, with more sun.

On Friday, however, a Mediterranean cyclone will form over the country, which will influence the weather across the country on Friday and Saturday. It will rain, and in many places the rain will turn into snow, mostly to the northwest, to the Predbalkan and to the high fields. It is also possible to create a snow cover. Temperatures will still be relatively high, and the colder air will be in North and Northwestern Bulgaria.

On Sunday, the clouds will rupture and there will be a window of two days in which weather will be stable without precipitation.



On Monday it will be cold, but no precipitation.



On Tuesday, however, we are waiting for a new Mediterranean cyclone and it will bring us rain again. It will be mainly in the southeastern, eastern and central parts of the country. Snow and snow cover are expected again.

During the entire next week a real winter is expected with snow. However, extremely cold weather is not expected and no temperature records are expected.