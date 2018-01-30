Brazil Football Legend Proud of Transfer of his Son to Levski

Brazilian legend Rivaldo is proud of the transfer of his son to Levski. He used social networks to wish good luck to his successor Rivaldinho and the Blues.

"My son Rivaldinho!" Congratulations on the transfer, God bless you in this new phase of your life, it's time to focus on Levski, one of the biggest clubs in Bulgaria, God bless you all, and let me together with my son support you in everything, "wrote Rivaldo on Instagram.

The great Brazilian is already among the followers of the "blues" in the social network, and it is very likely that he will appear in Sofia to watch his son's performances in the first official Levski meetings.