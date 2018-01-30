The Unemployed Owe Monthly 20.40 BGN for Health Insurance Contributions

From 1 January 2018, people who make their statutory healthcare contributions (for example, long-term unemployed who do not receive unemployment benefit and are not insured by the state, etc.) and are not registered as self-employed within the meaning of the Social Security Code , owed monthly BGN 20.40, the NRA reported.

With the State Social Security Budget Act 2018, 1 January 2018, a new amount of the minimum insurable income was set at BGN 510. Under the Health Insurance Act, uninsured persons on another basis are insured on income not less than half of the minimum monthly amount of insurable income for self-employed persons. That is, the health insurance contribution is calculated at 8% at 255 BGN.

The NRA recalls that the deadline for submitting these contributions is by the 25th of the month following the month to which they relate. The medical contribution for January 2018 must be paid by 26 February 2018 at the latest.

The NRA also reminds that all those who are under an obligation to make their own health insurance contributions submit to the NRA a template 7. It is submitted to the agency's office by permanent address within the 25th day of the following month, for which the obligation to pay the health insurance contributions has arisen. That is, if you have to make health insurance contributions on your own since January 1, 2018, then you should submit a sample Form 7 until 26 February. The penalty for not making this statement is from 500 to 1000 leva.