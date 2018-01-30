The US Published the 'Putin' List of 210 Names of Politicians and Oligarchs

A total of 114 Russian politicians and high-ranking civil servants, as well as 96 oligarchs, have entered the list of people about whom it is believed that their power or wealth is related to President Vladimir Putin.

The list was drafted by the US Treasury Department and submitted to Congress. It was drawn up on the basis of a law passed by the US Congress last year. The text allowed Russia to be punished for its alleged interference in the presidential election in November 2016, the Associated Press noted.

US President Donald Trump's government had a deadline to publish it yesterday. In the evening, however, the administration of the president announced that he is not considering sanctions for now. And the document says that the inclusion of the names "in no way should be interpreted as imposing sanctions on these individuals or organizations." "By itself," it does not create barriers to interacting with them from American or foreign citizens, nor does it show that the government knows about their "malicious activities". However, if penalties are triggered later on the basis of the list, those affected will not be able to travel abroad or have access to their bank accounts abroad. It is possible that assets will be frozen abroad and it will be undesirable for foreign politicians, banks and officials to contact them.

On Friday, the United States announced an extension of the individual sanctions list for the events in Ukraine. It included a supplier of the main equipment of the stopped NPP Belene project. The list includes the names of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Rosneft chief Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexei Miller as well as the leadership of the presidential administration Alisher Usmanov Roman Abramovich Eugene Kaspersky Vagit Alekperov, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Prokhorov, Arkady and Boris Rothenberg, Alexei Mordashov and Vladimir Potanin are among the most well-known names of oligarchs on the list.