Irish Referendum to Mitigate the Law on Abortion

The Irish government proposed to have a referendum on mitigation of the abortion law passed at the end of May, the news agencies reported.

Voters will have the opportunity for the first time in 35 years to change one of the toughest laws in the world, Reuters reported. In 1983, in the constitution of Ireland, a country with strong Catholic traditions, a correction was passed for a total ban on abortion. It was slightly mitigated in 2013, when an exception was made if the mother's life was threatened. Voters will be asked whether they want to repeal the eight constitutional amendments introduced in 1983 that guarantee equal rights for the embryo and the mother or will authorize parliament to draft a law.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said his government will begin drafting legislation in line with recommendations made last month by the parliamentary committee calling for lifting abortion restrictions until the 12th week of pregnancy.

Two polls conducted lately show support of 51 percent and 56 percent of the proposal to regularize abortions until the 12th week of pregnancy. Less than 30 percent of respondents have opposed the proposal and the rest have not yet decided. The vast majority of voters aged over 65 are strongly opposed to the legalization of abortions, it is clear from polls.