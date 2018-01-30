Irish Referendum to Mitigate the Law on Abortion

World | January 30, 2018, Tuesday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Irish Referendum to Mitigate the Law on Abortion Source: Twitter

The Irish government proposed to have a referendum on mitigation of the abortion law passed at the end of May, the news agencies reported.

Voters will have the opportunity for the first time in 35 years to change one of the toughest laws in the world, Reuters reported. In 1983, in the constitution of Ireland, a country with strong Catholic traditions, a correction was passed for a total ban on abortion. It was slightly mitigated in 2013, when an exception was made if the mother's life was threatened. Voters will be asked whether they want to repeal the eight constitutional amendments introduced in 1983 that guarantee equal rights for the embryo and the mother or will authorize parliament to draft a law.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said his government will begin drafting legislation in line with recommendations made last month by the parliamentary committee calling for lifting abortion restrictions until the 12th week of pregnancy.

Two polls conducted lately show support of 51 percent and 56 percent of the proposal to regularize abortions until the 12th week of pregnancy. Less than 30 percent of respondents have opposed the proposal and the rest have not yet decided. The vast majority of voters aged over 65 are strongly opposed to the legalization of abortions, it is clear from polls.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ireland, abortions, Referendum
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria