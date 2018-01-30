A Fossil of a 10-meter Dinosaur was Discovered in the Sahara

Scientists have discovered in the Egyptian part of the Sahara desert a 10-meter-long dinosaur that lived about 80 million years ago, the BNR reported, referring to Reuters. It weighed about 5.5 tonnes, belonged to the Titanosaurs, and also had corneous tiles in his skin. It lived near the shore of an ancient ocean, located on the Mediterranean and parts of today's North Africa.

Although it was very large, the newly discovered dinosaur could not be compared with other 30-meter titanosaurs. It had more to do with the European and Asian Titanosaurs than with those in Africa and South America. This indicates that some dinosaurs could move between North Africa and southern Europe at the end of the mesozoic, said paleontologist Matt Lamana of the Carnegie Natural History Museum in Pittsburgh.

The remains are the most complete of terrestrial vertebrates found in Africa.