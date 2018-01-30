Gold Bars and Coins from a Sunken Ship go for Sale

January 30, 2018
Gold Bars and Coins from a Sunken Ship go for Sale

Gold bars and coins found in the Central American ship, which sunk in 1857, will be exhibited at the Long Beach congress center in February, after which they will be sold, the AP said, quoted by BGNES. Gold has been lying on the ocean floor for nearly 160 years. It was pulled out in 2014, and since then it has been in a laboratory south of Los Angeles, where it was cleaned it from accumulated deposits.

The gold coins are 3100 and the bars 45. They are found at a depth of more than 2 km. The Central America ship was loaded with gold treasure treasure in California but sunk in a hurricane off South Carolina. Gold will be auctioned. Only the coins are expected to reach a total of $ 1 million, said Dwight Manley of the California Gold Marketing Group, which owns them.

Tags: gold, sunken ship, auction
