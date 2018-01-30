Slight Earthquake near Petrich

Bulgaria: Slight Earthquake near Petrich twitter.com

An earthquake of magnitude 2.2 is registered near Petrich, reported seismologist on duty, Iliana Popova, from NIGGG at BAS.

The quake was recorded at 22:36 last night near the village of Skrut.

The earthquake is at a depth of less than 1 km.

There is no evidence that the quake is felt in the area.

