US Losses in Afghanistan Increased by One Third for a Year

US war losses in Afghanistan rose by one-third in 12 months due to increased US operations, the Wall Street Journal reported. The journalists were handed a report presented to Congress by the government of President Donald Trump. It states that by November 2017, the United States lost 14 people and 127 were wounded in the fighting. This is 35% more than the previous reporting period from November 2016.

The Americans have fought in Afghanistan since October 2001, which cost them about 680 billion dollars according to the estimates. 2350 US troops died and 20,000 were injured. In August. Trump has announced a plan to increase the American presence from 11,000 to 15,000. At the same time, the Pentagon intends to strengthen the use of unmanned intelligence and combat strikes to reduce its loss of life.