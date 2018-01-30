A Russian Fighter Flew 3 Meters from a US Military Plane over the Black Sea

Russian Su 27 fighter flew about three meters from the US Navy's P-3 Orion reconnaissance aircraft while it was flying over international air space in the Black Sea area on Monday, Washington's Examiner writes, quoted by Focus.

The US edition referred to information from the US Department of Defense. The US airplane was forced to stop its mission prematurely because of the incident, CNN reported. This is yet another case of this kind of near-flight that has been deliberately undertaken by Russia in recent years. Russia has substantially increased its military presence in the region after taking over the Crimea in 2014.

Last month, two US F-22s detected Russian bombers shortly after they were flying behind the Syrian peace zone, according to the US edition. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied that there had been dangerous maneuvers by their plane. Moscow has announced that a US intelligence aircraft has flown near the border and was only escorted by a Russian fighter.