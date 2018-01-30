A Flu Epidemic has been Reported in More Areas of the Country

A flu epidemic and vacation has been announced in more areas of the country. School classes from today will not take place in Vratsa, Montana, Varna, Rousse, Kyustendil and Sliven, BNT reported.

In Haskovo District the flu season is extended in the municipalities of Haskovo, Lyubimets, Simeonovgrad, Harmanli and Stambolovo. Until February 2, the classes are also suspended in Dimitrovgrad Municipality. Until then, the anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Bourgas District will be in force.

Deputy Minister of Education Tanya Mihaylova reassured that there is no precondition for worrying about the completion of the first term. On 5 and 6 February there is a in between term holiday, and on February 7 the second term begins.