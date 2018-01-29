Zoran Zaev: The Referendum About the Name is not Anything Tragic, Frightnening or Impossible

After the statement that was given by DUI’s President, Ali Ahmeti, that it is best for the solution of the name dispute that the state leaderships of both Greece and Macedonia will arrive at to be solved as the Agreement with Bulgaria i.e. to be voted at the Parliament and not to call for a referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after today’s hearing for the “Ransom” case stated that SDSM’s stance is that there should be a referendum after all, META reports.



-I don’t look at this issue as an obstacle. I see it as an additional guarantee for Greece that the solution will be permanent and it will remain forever and ever. It is not that scary or tragic or impossible because the referendums are carried out in accordance with the law and with a speeded procedure – said the Prime Minister.



He stated that before the referendum the politicians should state their opinions in order to help the nation to decide.



-If we stand in front of all citizens and I’m thinking more of the politicians and we state our opinions and stances, we shall help our nation. We should know that we can solve the problem – said Zaev, who stated that even though the government bears full responsibility, the politicians’ decisions are equally important.