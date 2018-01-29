Zoran Zaev: The Referendum About the Name is not Anything Tragic, Frightnening or Impossible

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 29, 2018, Monday // 17:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev: The Referendum About the Name is not Anything Tragic, Frightnening or Impossible facebook

After the statement that was given by DUI’s President, Ali Ahmeti, that it is best for the solution of the name dispute that the state leaderships of both Greece and Macedonia will arrive at to be solved as the Agreement with Bulgaria i.e. to be voted at the Parliament and not to call for a referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after today’s hearing for the “Ransom” case stated that SDSM’s stance is that there should be a referendum after all, META reports.

-I don’t look at this issue as an obstacle. I see it as an additional guarantee for Greece that the solution will be permanent and it will remain forever and ever. It is not that scary or tragic or impossible because the referendums are carried out in accordance with the law and with a speeded procedure – said the Prime Minister.

He stated that before the referendum the politicians should state their opinions in order to help the nation to decide.

-If we stand in front of all citizens and I’m thinking more of the politicians and we state our opinions and stances, we shall help our nation. We should know that we can solve the problem – said Zaev, who stated that even though the government bears full responsibility, the politicians’ decisions are equally important.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, greece, name, zoran zaev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria