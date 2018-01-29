Bulgaria Air with Special Discount up to 40% For Valentine's Day

The most romantic holiday of the year "Valentine's Day" is coming and the national carrier "Bulgaria Air" has prepared a special promotion for its passengers.

From January 29 to February 9, anyone who buys a two-way airline ticket can benefit from a discount of up to 40% when buying a second ticket for the same flight. The offer also applies to the lowest-priced tickets, the company said. The carrier does not report restrictions on the choice of destination according to the offer.

Air tickets purchased under the promotional conditions may be used for trips until January 29, 2019 inclusive.

"Bulgaria Air" writes that their promotion is aimed not only at the lovers who have decided to celebrate February 14 abroad, but also for all those who are in love with the voyages.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the promotional conditions can do so by purchasing their airline ticket through the Customer Service Center at +359 2 402 0400 and callFB@air.bg, from the airline's offices or from the agent network.