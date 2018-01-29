Another Terrorist Attack in Kabul took 11 Casualties

At least 11 soldiers have died and 16 have been injured in an attack on the Kabul military academy this morning, the responsibility of which was taken by the Islamic State, TASS reported, referring to the Afghan TV channel "Tolo News".

The attack began around 4 am on Monday. First, a suicide bomber attacked the army unit guarding the military academy, then began a shootout that continued after dawn. Specialists were sent to the area of ​​the academy - a complex of about 40 hectares in Western Kabul. The neighborhood is completely blocked. 11 Afghan soldiers were killed and 10 were injured in the attack by five strikers, said Davat Vazery, a spokesman for the defense ministry, quoted by Associated Press and the France press.

One of the attackers exploded, three were killed, one was captured alive, said the military ministry official. He stressed that the army section guarding the Marshall Fahim Academy was the target of the attack, not the Academy itself.

