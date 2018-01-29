Within Тhree Years There Will be a Rail Link Between Bulgaria and Serbia

''We are starting work on signing agreements on water and rail transport with Serbia.'' This was announced by the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski after the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia Zorana Mihajlovic. Participation in the meeting took the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

Among the main topics of the talks were the connection and integration of the Western Balkans with the European Union, which is one of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The meeting also discussed the reduction of roaming between the two countries as well as the concession procedures at Sofia and Belgrade airports.

"Bulgaria is actively working on the construction of road and rail links between Sofia and Kalotina," said Minister Moskovski. The tender procedure for the Sofia-Voluyak railway section, which is financed by the Connecting Europe Facility, is underway.''

Minister Moskovski reminded that there is a technical project for the railway line from Voluyak to Dragoman and it is expected that the auctions will be announced at the latest in early 2019. "If there are no significant delays in the tendering procedures within 3 years, we will have a rail link and interoperability of systems between Bulgaria and Serbia, "he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said that the border line with Bulgaria is a priority for their country and that funding is already provided for the electrification of the railway line from Nis to Kalotina.

There are talks at expert level between the two countries to discuss an agreement on cross-border rail traffic between Bulgaria and Serbia.

Minister Nikolay Nankov informed his Serbian counterpart that the Bulgarian side has launched the tendering procedures for the road section from Sofia to Kalotina and it is expected that in 2018 the real construction on these sections.