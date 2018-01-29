Erdogan Meets Serbian, Bosnian Leaders in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic, in Istanbul on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.



The closed-door meeting is being held at Yildiz Palace.



Turkey's relations with Balkan states have gained momentum in recent years as Ankara continues to develop political, economic and trade ties in the region.



In his recent official visit to Serbia in October last year, Erdogan called for more investment in the Balkans after signing of 12 bilateral agreements with Serbia.