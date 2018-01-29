Neighboring Countries Most Preferred by Bulgarians for Their Trips in December
In December 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 459.2 thousand (Annex, Table 1) or by 15.6% above the registered in December 2016. In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Turkey - by 18.6%, Serbia - by 17.3%, Greece - by 14.7%, Romania - by 10.8%, Austria - by 10.4%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 10.0%, Germany - by 8.5%, Italy - by 6.3%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Russian Federation - by 32.5%, Ukraine - by 22.3%, Switzerland - by 20.0%. This was stated by the National Statistical Institute (NS).
In comparison with December 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 42.2%, with professional purpose - by 11.4%, and with other purposes - by 6.3%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in December 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 49.1%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 27.6%, and with professional purpose - 23.3%.
In December 2017 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 103.4 thousand, Greece - 86.7 thousand, Germany - 39.2 thousand, Serbia - 32.8 thousand, Romania - 32.2 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 30.5 thousand, Italy - 17.1 thousand, Austria - 15.2 thousand, Spain - 11.1 thousand, the United Kingdom - 10.2 thousand.
In December 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 596.1 thousand or by 12.2% more in comparison with December 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) - by 13.3%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 12.3%, and with professional purpose - by 9.7%. Transit passes through the country were 23.3% (138.9 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.
The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 55.8% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in December 2017 or by 13.0% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from Italy - by 32.7%, Germany - by 18.7%, the United Kingdom - by 15.4%, Greece - by 15.1%, Romania - by 4.2%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from Croatia - by 21.2%, Spain - by 12.7%, Czech Republic - by 0.6%, and etc. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 10.0%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey - by 13.5%. In December 2017, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 46.4%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 35.1%, and with professional purpose - 18.5%.
In December 2017 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Romania - 126.1 thousand, Greece - 108.3 thousand, Turkey - 94.8 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 45.1 thousand, Serbia - 43.9 thousand, Germany - 20.5 thousand, Ukraine - 15.5 thousand, Israel - 10.9 thousand, the United Kingdom - 10.4 thousand, Italy - 10.3 thousand
