Tervel Pulev in battle Against Hüseyin Cinkara For the Title on March 24 (VIDEO)

ECB's Hüseyin Cinkara (9-0, 7 KOs) will fight for a title against Kubrat Pulev's brother Tervel (7-0, 7 KOs)! Spiering supports Pulev and puts it in a nutshell: "With Frank against Formella and their Interconti-Battle we already have a great event. The clash of the two KO-Monster Pulev and Cinkara will make the great event a terrific one. "

Cinkara was last on 22.12.2017 at the XMAS Boxing Gala in the ring and beat Abdulnaser Delalic in the second round KO. One day later, Pulev knocked out his opponent at the Wiking Christmas boxing. Even the Bulgarian needed only two rounds.

BDB Sports President Volker Grill: "I am looking forward to the fight, which I will definitely not miss. Because it will face two first-class boxers. On the one hand Tervel Pulev, third in the London Olympics and an excellent technician. On the other side Hüseyin Cinkara. Most recently he made sparring against Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev . A cruiserweight can not attract attention better. They are sympathetic and powerful boxers and I keep my fingers crossed for both. "/boxen1.com