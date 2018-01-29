Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will Chair a Meeting on Brexit in Brussels

Bulgaria: Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will Chair a Meeting on Brexit in Brussels archive

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will chair a meeting on Brexit subject in Brussels.

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will brief ministers on the state of the talks with the UK.

The Council is expected to adopt negotiating directives for the UK's exit from the Union, which will clarify the position of the 27 for the transition period thereafter.

The aim of this period is to avoid a sharp change in the rules for citizens and businesses after March 30, 2019, the first day of Brexit, and to pave the way for a free trade agreement between the EU and the UK.

