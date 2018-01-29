Flu Epidemic Has Been Reported in the Areas of Vratsa and Montana
Vratsa announces a flu epidemic on the territory of Vratsa District from today, January 29, 2018.
A flu epidemic was also announced on the territory of the Montana District, with the termination of the classes from tomorrow, January 30, until Friday - February 2 inclusive.
Regional health inspectorates monitor epidemic indicators and take immediate action as the morbidity situation is dynamic.
