Flu Epidemic Has Been Reported in the Areas of Vratsa and Montana

Източник: pixabay

Vratsa announces a flu epidemic on the territory of Vratsa District from today, January 29, 2018.

 A flu epidemic was also announced on the territory of the Montana District, with the termination of the classes from tomorrow, January 30, until Friday - February 2 inclusive.

Regional health inspectorates monitor epidemic indicators and take immediate action as the morbidity situation is dynamic.

