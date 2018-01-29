Prosecution Checks Citizens with Luxury Cars and Properties

There are 50 ''Maybach'' cars, 193 cars ''Bentley'', 31 cars "Lamborghini", 68 - ''Rolls-Royce'' and 93 - "Ferrari" in Bulgaria.This shows police data, which was handed over to Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov.

Taxes will establish for each car: date of acquisition, purchase contract value or customs declaration, as well as the origin of the money for it. It will also be analyzed to what extent the price corresponds to the market price. If someone turns out to be a foreign car, the conditions of delivery will be checked.

Similar checks have also begun with respect to luxury properties. It was found that between 2015 and 2016 in Bulgaria a total of 245 persons have acquired real estates ranging from BGN 500,000 to BGN 800,000 and 120 persons have acquired properties worth more than BGN 800,000.

The National Revenue Agency starts tax inspections of all 365 individuals, analyzing and with what money they have bought the properties. The Ministry of Interior will check the vendors, incl. and related people.